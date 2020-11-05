Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. AXA bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $765,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,375.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $127.89 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

