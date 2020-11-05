Traders Purchase High Volume of Change Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,331 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,156 call options.

Shares of CHNG opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,462,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,060,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $10,537,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $8,126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $7,533,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

