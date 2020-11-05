Lions Gate Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the average daily volume of 610 call options.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

