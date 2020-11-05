Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,710 call options.
In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 79.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 166,626 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 245,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 758,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
