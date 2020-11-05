iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,536 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,707 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $8,326,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $4,822,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $3,238,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

