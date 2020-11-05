Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
AUP opened at C$18.20 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.49 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.61.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
