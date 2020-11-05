Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

AUP opened at C$18.20 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.49 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.61.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at C$1,969,553.26. Also, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total value of C$964,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.