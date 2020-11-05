YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) versus Lawson Products (OTCMKTS:LAWS) Critical Analysis

YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares YBCC and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YBCC N/A N/A N/A Lawson Products 4.31% 7.94% 4.50%

YBCC has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Lawson Products shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of YBCC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lawson Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YBCC and Lawson Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lawson Products has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Lawson Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than YBCC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YBCC and Lawson Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YBCC $2.25 million 0.10 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Lawson Products $370.79 million 1.06 $7.22 million $0.91 47.91

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Summary

Lawson Products beats YBCC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

