Head to Head Review: Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (OTCMKTS:XHR)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Earthworks Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Earthworks Entertainment and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 0 4 2 0 2.33

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $13.58, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 0.87 $55.40 million $2.19 4.02

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29%

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott®, Hyatt®, Kimpton®, Fairmont®, Loews®, and Hilton®, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection, Sage Hospitality, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthworks Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.