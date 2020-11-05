Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) Critical Review

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and Photoelectron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Photoelectron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Photoelectron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Photoelectron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $32.77 million 12.12 $15.08 million $1.88 31.91 Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Photoelectron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Photoelectron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Photoelectron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58% Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photoelectron has a beta of 34.12, indicating that its share price is 3,312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Photoelectron on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Photoelectron Company Profile

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers. Photoelectron Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

