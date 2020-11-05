Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 265,318 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,585,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

