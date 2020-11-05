Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton
Analyzing Fury Gold Mines & Its Rivals
Analyzing Fury Gold Mines & Its Rivals
Zovio and The Competition Financial Contrast
Zovio and The Competition Financial Contrast
Head-To-Head Analysis: TCF Financial & Its Competitors
Head-To-Head Analysis: TCF Financial & Its Competitors
Contrasting IBEX and Its Peers
Contrasting IBEX and Its Peers
Xcel Energy vs. Its Peers Critical Review
Xcel Energy vs. Its Peers Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report