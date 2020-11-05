Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

