Comparing Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and The Peck (NYSE:PECK)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 38.49% 11.47% 3.43% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sempra Energy and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 7 8 1 2.63 The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than The Peck.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sempra Energy and The Peck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $10.83 billion 3.43 $2.20 billion $6.78 18.94 The Peck $28.22 million 1.22 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats The Peck on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment is involved in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving approximately 3.6 million homes and businesses, and operating approximately 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system included 17,799 circuit miles of transmission lines, 349 transmission stations, and 775 distribution substations; distribution system consisted of 121,747 miles of overhead and underground lines; and approximately 65 miles of electric transmission lines. Its Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns and operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid petroleum gas (LPG), ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; and engages in the purchase of LNG, and purchase and sale of natural gas. This segment operates a natural-gas-fired combined-cycle plant, and wind and solar power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consisted of 1,850 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 13 compressor stations, 139 miles of ethane pipelines, 118 miles of LPG pipelines, and one LPG storage terminal. The company's Sempra LNG segment develops and holds interest in export of LNG; and owns, operates, buys, sells, and transports natural gas. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

