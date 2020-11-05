1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus BancFirst (OTCMKTS:BANF) Head-To-Head Contrast

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $26.98 million 1.15 $3.22 million N/A N/A BancFirst $473.89 million 2.97 $134.88 million $4.12 10.47

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.99%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BancFirst 25.64% 9.77% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancFirst beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; and online banking, mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.