Head-To-Head Contrast: International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get International Isotopes alerts:

This table compares International Isotopes and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes -5.77% -1,760.72% -3.26% Crawford United 6.55% 25.99% 8.27%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Isotopes and Crawford United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Isotopes and Crawford United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $8.95 million 2.28 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Crawford United $89.70 million 0.59 $6.98 million $2.13 7.49

Crawford United has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Volatility & Risk

International Isotopes has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crawford United beats International Isotopes on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides sodium iodide, cobalt-57, cesium-137, germaniumÂ-68, sodium-22, and barium-133 isotopes. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones, as well as offers transportation services. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.