KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Lowered by KeyCorp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Lowered by KeyCorp
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe AG Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe AG Boosted by Analyst
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. Issued By DA Davidson
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAA
Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report