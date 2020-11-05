KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

