Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.53.
NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.24.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
