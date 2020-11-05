Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

