First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 197,655 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,962,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton
Analyzing Fury Gold Mines & Its Rivals
Analyzing Fury Gold Mines & Its Rivals
Zovio and The Competition Financial Contrast
Zovio and The Competition Financial Contrast
Head-To-Head Analysis: TCF Financial & Its Competitors
Head-To-Head Analysis: TCF Financial & Its Competitors
Contrasting IBEX and Its Peers
Contrasting IBEX and Its Peers
Xcel Energy vs. Its Peers Critical Review
Xcel Energy vs. Its Peers Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report