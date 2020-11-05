First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have commented on FHB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.69 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,842,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 197,655 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,962,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

