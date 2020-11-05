3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $715.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 86,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 347,853 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 132,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 3D Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,861 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 177.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

