Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of BC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

