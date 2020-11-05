Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

