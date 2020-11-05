Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

