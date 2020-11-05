Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,297.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,277.37 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,270.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,129.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

