Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $226.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.