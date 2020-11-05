Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Acerinox alerts:

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.