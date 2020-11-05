J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $141.54 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $191.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 206.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

