Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report