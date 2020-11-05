Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

