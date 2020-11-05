MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

MVB Financial stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.