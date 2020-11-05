Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $918.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.