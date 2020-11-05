Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBI. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

PBI stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,582,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 151,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

