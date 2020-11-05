Truist Securiti Comments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEB. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

