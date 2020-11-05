Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Park National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.24. Boenning Scattergood has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

