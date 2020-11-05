FY2020 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Reduced by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

RNST opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Renasant by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Renasant by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

