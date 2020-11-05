FY2020 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

RNST opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Renasant by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Renasant by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Earnings History and Estimates for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report