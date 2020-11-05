KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.00) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.60). KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

SIX opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

