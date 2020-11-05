Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

Shares of FTS opened at C$52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.15%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

