FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

