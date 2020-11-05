Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.17.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Earnings History and Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Brunswick Co. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Verizon Communications Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Digi International Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Diamond S Shipping Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report