Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.17.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

