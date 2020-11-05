Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn ($26.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.86). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $61.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$384.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$637.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$383.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$397.16.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

