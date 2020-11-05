FY2020 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 upped their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Roku by 99.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $4,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

