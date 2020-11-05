National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.67.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

