Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $49.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $49.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $47.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $56.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,516.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,489.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,498.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion and a PE ratio of 94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,637.22.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.332 per share. This represents a $5.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

