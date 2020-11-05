B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

