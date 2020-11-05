Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

