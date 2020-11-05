FY2020 EPS Estimates for Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) Boosted by Analyst

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock.

MIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:MIC opened at C$44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.02 and a 1 year high of C$61.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

