FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Cut by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.07.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.23. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

