Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.47. 730,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 486,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avid Technology by 224.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 177,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Avid Technology by 60.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

