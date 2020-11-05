FY2020 EPS Estimates for TVA Group Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Cormark also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.54 million during the quarter.

TVA Group has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.93.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

