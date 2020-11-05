Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

