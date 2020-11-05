FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

TREX opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

