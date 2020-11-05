Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $25,002,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

