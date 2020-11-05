Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Insider Jack Clarke Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 22 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.47).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jack Clarke purchased 23 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.12).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 698.50 ($9.13) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 673.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.23.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marshalls plc will post 2711.9983809 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

